Why Clover Health Stock Is an Attractive Buy After the Crash

Clover Health (CLOV) stock tumbled almost 8 percent on July 13 but was trading higher in the premarket on July 14. It's down almost 70 percent from its 52-week highs that it hit amid the pumping by Reddit traders. Why is CLOV stock going down and will it go back up?

Clover Health has had a volatile run as a publicly traded company. Hindenburg Research accused the company of hiding material facts from investors, which triggered a selling spree. The company’s earnings release also didn't instill any confidence because it lowered the guidance. However, Reddit traders saw an opportunity in the beaten-down name and took it to astronomical highs.

Why CLOV stock is going down

There are multiple reasons why CLOV stock is going down. The lockup period in the stock has finished, which has raised fears of insider selling. The company’s guidance cut was another dampener. To add to the woes, several analysts have turned bearish on the stock.

Article continues below advertisement

JPMorgan has downgraded Clover Health stock to neutral from buy and lowered its target price from $15 to $9. It was particularly perturbed by the guidance cut by Clover Health. Previously, Bank of America downgraded the stock by one notch to a neutral in June. In May, Credit Suisse and Citigroup also lowered their target prices on CLOV stock.

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the Reddit stocks tend to fall after the initial pumping lives its course. This holds for most of the meme stocks like GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and Naked Brands.