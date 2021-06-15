Who Runs the Polygon Network, and Where Can You Buy the MATIC Token?

Polygon was founded in 2017 by a team of blockchain developers and business consultants: Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun, They were originally major contributors to the Ethereum ecosystem, having worked on a number of Ethereum-related projects, including Web3, Plasma, and the WalletConnect protocol.

After recognizing the limitations of the Ethereum blockchain, the team started a project known as the Matic Network. Later on, they would drop the name and rebrand their project as the Polygon Network, and Polygon's fourth co-founder, Mihailo Bjelic, joined the team. Since its inception, the Polygon project's market cap has grown from $26 million to over $14 billion. In turn, the project’s founders have become incredibly wealthy, owning around 5 percent of the blockchain project.