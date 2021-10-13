Vuse Is in the News—Who Owns the First FDA-Authorized Vape Company?

Vuse is owned by R.J. Reynolds—a tobacco giant selling the likes of Newport and Camel. Founded in 1875 by a man of the same name, the publicly traded company maintains market share.

FDA authorization doesn't come without risk for Vuse. Considering that 10 percent of high school students who use e-cigarettes prefer the brand Vuse, there's definitely a risk of regulatory changes that hinder the industry. For now, the FDA said, "The agency determined that study participants who used only the authorized products were exposed to fewer harmful and potentially harmful constituents from aerosols compared to users of combusted cigarettes."