Juul Agrees to $40 Million Settlement in Teen Marketing Suit

Altria acquired a 35-percent stake in Juul Labs in 2018, which sparked criticism from Sen. Dick Durbin (D–IL) who condemned the deal in a letter signed by 10 Senate Democratic colleagues, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.).

Durbin wrote that “by accepting $12.8 billion from Altria—a tobacco giant with such a disturbing record of deceptive marketing to hook children onto cigarettes—Juul has lost what little remaining credibility the company had when it claimed to care about the public health.”