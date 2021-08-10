Who Owns VRV? AT&T Just Sold VRV and Previous Owner Crunchyroll

VRV, a digital streaming service available in the U.S., has completed a deal that changes its ownership. The company, founded in 2016, is owned by Crunchyroll, an anime video service. Crunchyroll was previously owned by AT&T Inc .

The deal that was first announced in December of 2020 has been officially been completed as of this week. The new owner of VRV and Crunchyroll is Funimation Global Group, LLC . Funimation is a jointly-owned venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex, a Japanese subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

How much was the VRV acquisition?

AT&T has sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash from Funimation Global Group. The deal was subject to customary working capital and other adjustments, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Variety pointed out that AT&T needed to find ways to pay down its debt, and this sale would help achieve that goal.

After announcing the completion of the acquisition on Aug. 9, Tony Vinciquerra stated that Sony had the goal to “create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.” Previously, he was the chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group and worked with Texas Pacific Group in the technology, media, and telecom sectors.

