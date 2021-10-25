Lawmakers and Consumer Groups Are Concerned About TracFone Wireless

Currently, TracFone is owned by Mexico-based América Móvil. TracFone operates various other brands and services, including subsidiaries Straight Talk, NET10 Wireless, SIMPLE Mobile, and Total Wireless.

América Móvil, owned by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, claimed a global chip shortage affecting automakers and technology businesses had contributed to TracFone's lack of mid- to low-priced mobile devices. The company is set to launch a 5G network in Mexico.