Plan B Pill Demand Surges on Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Plan B One-Step is emergency contraception taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex. The pill contains levonorgestrel, which stops the release of an egg from the ovaries. It may also prevent sperm from fertilizing an egg, or if fertilization has already occurred, it may prevent the embryo from attaching to the uterus. These pills are different from abortion pills, which require a prescription and usually involve taking two different pills within 10 weeks of pregnancy.