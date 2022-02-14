Who Owns Cue Health, and How Much Do Its COVID-19 Tests Cost?

The wave of the omicron variant has peaked and daily infections have fallen in the U.S. At the height of the pandemic in 2021, Cue Health went public at $16 per share (HLTH on the Nasdaq), the midpoint of its range. The company raised gross proceeds of $200 million from the issue. BTIG was the IPO's lead manager, and Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Cowen and Company were the lead bookrunners.