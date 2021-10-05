Who Made the Forbes 400 List From the Crypto World?

The youngest billionaire to make the 2021 Forbes 400 list is no other than the FTX exchange founder himself. Most of Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth stems from having nearly a 50 percent stake in the FTX exchange as well as a significant share in its native FTT tokens. Founded in 2019, FTX has been one of the biggest rising crypto exchanges in the world. Currently, it ranks fourth in visits among all of the exchanges, according to CoinGecko.