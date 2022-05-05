4.4 Million TurboTax Customers Will Get $141 Million Intuit Settlement

Intuit will automatically reach out to eligible customers by mail. In a company blog, Intuit committed to helping “more than 40 million taxpayers prepare and file their tax returns free of charge over the next three years.” Given that it doesn’t accept any wrongdoing in what experts have deemed an obvious and intentionally sneaky marketing ploy (Intuit says it’s “clear and fair with its customers”), it may be hard for Americans to trust what Intuit says about its future.