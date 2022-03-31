How to Join the Fight Against TurboTax Amid 2022 Lawsuit

According to Samuel Levine, the Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, the FTC is “asking a court to immediately halt this bait-and-switch, and to protect taxpayers at the peak of filing season.” This is because “TurboTax is bombarding consumers with ads for ‘free’ tax filing services, and then hitting them with charges when it’s time to file,” Levine says. The court hasn't responded yet. In the meantime, taxpayers should be wary of free product advertising on any tax filing solution, especially TurboTax.