If You Only Got Half of Your Federal Tax Return, This May Be Why

The IRS will let you know if your refund is lower because of unpaid taxes. If your refund is lower because of other government debts, the government will also let you know. In this case, you’ll receive a letter from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Services (BFS), who will outline the original amount of your refund, the offset amount used to pay off debts, which agency is responsible for taking the money, and the agency’s contact information if you want to get in touch.