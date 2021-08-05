Target's Employee Tuition Program—Which Colleges Made the Cut?

As the cost of higher education has risen, so has the average student loan debt . More employers are looking for ways to entice potential employees . Assistance with college expenses is a huge perk for plenty of workers.

This week, big-box retailer Target announced its new program that offers free college tuition to its employees. Target joins Walmart , Starbucks , and Chipotle in the list of large corporate employers that give full or partial employee tuition assistance or tuition reimbursement .

Target’s employee tuition program

The corporate announcement that Target made on Aug. 4 discussed its new “debt-free education assistance benefit.” Available to all employees whether they work for Target on a part-time or full-time basis, the benefit provides full tuition as well as other expenses like textbooks and fees.

The motivation behind Target’s employee tuition program includes attracting quality team members to the company as well as helping them build skills and prepare for long careers with Target. The company employs about 340,000 individuals at its stores, distribution centers, and headquarters.

Target’s chief human resources officer, Melissa Kremer, stated in the company announcement, “A significant number of our hourly team members build their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional education opportunities. We don’t want the cost to be a barrier to anyone.”

Target said that it would be investing a total of $200 million over the next four years to help fund the program and move towards eliminating student debt for team members.