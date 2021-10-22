Baby Bitcoin's Price Prediction and Where to Buy It

Baby Bitcoin's Price Prediction and Where to Buy ItBy Ruchi Gupta
Oct. 22 2021, Published 7:01 a.m. ET
Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) has climbed about 1,200 percent in just a week and almost 1,800 percent over the past month. The surge has caught the attention of many prospective investors, and many want to know where to buy Baby Bitcoin. The coin currently sits at $0.00000002.
Bitcoin recently hit a record high of about $67,000, pushing its lifetime gain above 80,000,000 percent. If you had invested only $10 in the flagship crypto when it came out, you would have about $8 million now. Many investors who missed out on Bitcoin are looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode.
What’s Baby Bitcoin?
Baby Bitcoin is a crypto project focused on community and charity. It seeks to address the problem of child poverty by partnering with organizations working in that space. A sale of a BBTC attracts a 5 percent tax. The project directs 3 percent of the tax to boosting liquidity and the remaining 2 percent gets distributed to the community. Baby Bitcoin’s tax on token sales and distribution to investors is comparable to SafeMoon's and EverGrow's reward structures.
How is Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) related to Bitcoin (BTC)?
Although its name is inspired by Satoshi Nakamoto’s flagship cryptocurrency, Baby Bitcoin joins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and others on the growing list of meme cryptos. It launched in Oct. 2020, more than a decade after Bitcoin. Many investors are only discovering Baby Bitcoin now.
Why is Baby Bitcoin going up?
Baby Bitcoin’s spike can be attributed to the original Bitcoin soaring after ProShares launched the first ETF tied to the flagship crypto in the U.S. Fund providers such as VanEck, Invesco, and Valkyrie are also expected to launch their own Bitcoin ETFs, which could drive the crypto higher.
The recent successful IPO of Bitcoin miner stock Stronghold (SDIG), increasing adoption by institutional investors, and rosy predictions have also propelled Bitcoin. But Bitcoin is expensive for many small investors. Therefore, many investors with little money are turning to its alternatives, and some are picking up Baby Bitcoin.
Baby Bitcoin's price prediction
Many people have become rich trading meme cryptos such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu. Even Dogecoin spinoff Babydoge has been a hit, gaining more than 600 percent in 2021. Can Baby Bitcoin make you a millionaire?
The Baby Bitcoin project is building an online radio and planning to launch an online game and online casino that will accept BBTC tokens. There are also plans for NFT products and additional tokens to accompany BBTC. If these projects succeed and the crypto also gets listed on major exchanges such as Coinbase, Baby Bitcoin could come closer to the $0.01 milestone that many meme cryptos seek.
Where to buy Baby Bitcoin
Baby Bitcoin has a maximum supply of one quadrillion tokens. The crypto has attracted nearly 20,000 holders, who can earn passive income through the distribution of the fee charged for sale transactions.
If you like Baby Bitcoin's outlook and can afford to lose some money by betting on a meme crypto, you may want to add BBTC to your portfolio. While Baby Bitcoin hasn’t come to Coinbase or Binance, you can buy it on PancakeSwap.