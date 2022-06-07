U.S. Doesn't Plan to Lift Negative COVID-19 Test Requirements for International Travelers Soon
All international travelers flying into the U.S. must still show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The travel industry argues that the requirement is hurting the economy and is no longer needed. When will the U.S. lift the negative COVID test requirement for international travelers?
If it were up to those in the travel industry, the sooner testing requirements are lifted, the better. On May 31, leaders from the U.S. Travel Association and Airlines for America met with White House officials to ask the Biden administration to end the pre-departure testing requirements for inbound vaccinated air travelers.
“It is long past time for the Biden administration to remove the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated air travelers to the U.S.,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow in a statement. “While nearly all other U.S. industries are operating without restrictions, the travel industry remains disproportionately harmed by this requirement, even though the science no longer supports it.”
The negative tests aren’t required for anyone entering the U.S. by land from Canada and Mexico, Dow argues. Keeping the testing requirements in place puts the U.S. at a “serious competitive disadvantage” with other countries that have removed such requirements and reopened their borders to tourism, Dow said.
Travelers say they won’t visit the U.S. due to the testing requirements.
Also, U.S. citizens aren’t traveling internationally because of the pre-departure testing requirements. Besides requiring international citizens visiting the U.S. to show negative test results, U.S. citizens returning from foreign destinations must also show negative test results. Some fear that they’ll be stranded if their test comes back positive.
The Biden administration shows no signs of lifting the requirement.
However, it doesn’t appear that the Biden administration plans to lift the requirement soon. In May, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would base its decision on what the CDC recommends, The New York Times reports.
The testing requirements started in January 2021, when the CDC ruled that all airline passengers age two and older arriving in the U.S. had to either provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding.
The U.S. has more COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world.
The pre-departure testing requirements don’t seem to have done much to stem the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
According to Worldometers data on COVID-19, the number of total cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. far surpasses any other country in the world. Even India, which ranks second, has only about half the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to the U.S.