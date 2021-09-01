When Will You Get Your Tax Return Refund for 2021?

You can also check the status of your tax refund using IRS tracker tools like Where’s My Refund. To use this, you’ll need to provide some information like your social security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, your filing status, and your refund amount. Using the My Refund tool, go to the Get Refund Status page and after filling in all the details, press submit. The IRS also has a mobile app called IRS2Go where you can check the refund status. If you have filed your return electronically, you’ll need to wait at least 24 hours before checking the status. If you mailed the return, you’ll need to wait for at least four weeks before you can receive the information on your tax refund.