Is Shiba Inu Still a Good Investment at This Price?

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price has more than quadrupled in just a week. As a result, the meme token, named after a popular Japanese hunting dog breed, has caught the attention of investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode . SHIB is even stealing the limelight from flagship meme crypto Dogecoin (DOGE) and blue-chip cryptos Bitcoin and Ethereum. When was Shiba Inu crypto created, and is it a good investment?

Since Dogecoin’s debut, many dog-themed cryptocurrencies have emerged. Besides Shiba Inu, there's Babydoge, Kishu Inu , and Floki Inu. Dogecoin is the top-ranking dog-themed crypto, with a market cap of more than $32 billion. SHIB is seeking to become the next Dogecoin, and fueled by a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, it has gotten closer to DOGE.

Shiba Inu launched in 2020, years after Dogecoin's launch in 2013. While DOGE started as a joke about Bitcoin, SHIB was inspired by Dogecoin, which it aims to overtake it as the world’s largest meme crypto.

SHIB was created by an anonymous person operating under the pseudonym Ryoshi. Similarly, Bitcoin's founder has concealed their real name, and instead goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto .

"Eventually at most only 21 million coins for 6.8 billion people in the world if it really gets huge. But don't worry, there are another 6 decimal places that aren't shown, for a total of 8 decimal places internally." - Satoshi Nakamoto

SHIB launched with an initial supply of one quadrillion tokens and an unlimited supply, which is in sharp contrast with Bitcoin, whose supply is fixed at 21 million coins. There are currently 395 billion SHIB tokens in circulation.

Investors are excited as SHIB is going beyond the joke that started it. The Shiba Inu family now includes two other cryptocurrencies, LEASH and BONE. There's also a crypto exchange called ShibaSwap, and the Shiba Inu team is interested in the NFT space. SHIB also got a boost from its Coinbase listing .

SHIB soared after Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy, Floki. Even beyond Musk’s influence, the meme crypto has followed an uptrend in 2021. In the past six months, it has overshadowed other cryptocurrencies—Shiba Inu has climbed more than 50,000 percent, Solana has gained about 520 percent, Dogecoin 300 percent, and Ethereum 70 percent. Bitcoin has fallen in the past six months.

Is Shiba Inu better than Dogecoin?

Both SHIB and Dogecoin have an unlimited supply, so they're prone to inflation. DOGE boasts lifetime gains of about 60,000 percent, while SHIB’s lifetime returns have exceeded 2,000,000 percent. Shiba Inu has benefited from the rush to find the next Dogecoin.

Much of DOGE’s gains can be attributed to Musk’s influence. The electric vehicle billionaire has been tweeting favorably about Dogecoin, labeling it his favorite crypto and predicting it could become the crypto standard for the global financial system.

After receiving his little cute furry friend, Musk may mention SHIB more than DOGE in his future tweets, causing SHIB to rise more. However, it's worth noting that DOGE is more established, and a growing number of businesses are accepting it as payment. For example, AMC Theatres now allows customers to purchase gift cards with Dogecoin. In that regard, DOGE could rise more than SHIB on real-world adoption.

Huge news Dogecoin fans! As we work to accept online crypto payments, now you can buy @AMCTheatres digital gift cards (up to $200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrency using a BitPay Wallet. Accepted on our web site, mobile app, and in theatres. https://t.co/hPubbeq4YG pic.twitter.com/dra7e23tc8 — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 5, 2021

