Jen Psaki Reflects on Leaving the White House: “The Greatest Job I’ve Ever Had”

As Politico reported last week, Psaki’s last day as White House press secretary will be Friday, May 13.

On Media Buzz on Sunday, the 43-year-old admitted that it’s “hard” to leave the press secretary job behind. “This is the greatest job I’ve ever had,” she said. “Maybe the greatest job I [will] ever have. I don’t know. And it has surpassed my expectations in so many ways, in that I’ve learned something new every single day.”