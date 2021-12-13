Shiba Inu, the alternative token and Dogecoin competitor, has made a name for itself in 2021. Now, the Ethereum-traded token has snagged a partnership with cryptocurrency payments company Flexa, which means that more stores than ever accept Shiba Inu as payment for products or services.Here's a rundown of the most well-known stores that use Flexa and take Shiba Inu as payment.Flexa adopts Shiba Inu in a major move for the alternative token.Flexa is a digital payments network that allows businesses to easily accept different cryptocurrency assets as payment for their products and services. Flexa already accepts various digital dollars, crypto tokens, and native coins, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Shiba Inu (SHIB).As of December 13, 2021, SHIB has gained nearly 58 million percent in value YTD. The token's market cap is $18.6 billion and the makers continue to mint new tokens (unlike Bitcoin, which only offers a finite number of coins).Flexa is known for its guaranteed settlement, flexible integration options, and ability to transfer to different fiat currencies (like USD, CAD, and more).Which top stores now accept SHIB as payment?Of the 41,336 locations in the U.S. and Canada (and counting) that Flexa partners with, some of the most prominent include:\n\n- GameStop: More than just a notorious meme stock in early 2021, GameStop is also a digital and brick-and-mortar store that sells video games, consoles, and accessories.\n- Nordstrom: Flexa also partners with luxury clothing retailer Nordstrom, as well as its sister store Nordstrom Rack.\n- Whole Foods: Amazon-owned grocery chain Whole Foods has also adopted cryptocurrency payments with Flexa.\n- Lowe's: Home improvement store Lowe's is competing with peers like Home Depot by accepting Shiba Inu and other digital assets via the digital payments network.\n- Petco: Crypto holders can even purchase pet products at retailer Petco.\n- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Another meme stock, Bed, Bath & Beyond is playing on investor interest by catering to the crypto side of things.\n- Ulta Beauty: Despite the fact that makeup retailer Ulta Beauty serves primarily females, and that cryptocurrency is more popular with males, the company has adopted crypto payments.\n- Regal Cinemas: One of the newest businesses to partner with Flexa, Regal Cinemas is competing with investor-favorite AMC Entertainment by accepting crypto as payment.Here's how to spend Shiba Inu with Flexa.Flexa operates through a variety of digital payment apps including SPEDN, BRD, CoinList, Gemini, Coinme, Dharma, ShapeShift, Valora, and ZenGo.SPEDN and Gemini are two of the most popular options for crypto holders to use. App makers have the option to enable Flexa payments with their app, which ultimately expands adoptability.According to Flexa, the firm is now carbon-neutral, which means that it invests in enough carbon removal to make up for its emissions. That doesn't necessarily equate to environmental sustainability, but it does put Flexa ahead of other cryptocurrency options that are rooted in energy-guzzling practices.For many SHIB enthusiasts, that might not be what's most important. Instead, it's the fact that the increasingly popular Shiba Inu asset is now widely used across the U.S. and Canada.