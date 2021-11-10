Should You Buy GE Stock Before the Spin-Off?

On Nov. 9, General Electric (GE) stock rose as much as 7 percent. The stock rose after the industrial conglomerate founded by Thomas Edison in 1892 announced plans to split into three separate companies. What's going to happen to GE stock after the spin-off?

Since Culp took over GE in 2018, he has divested assets and restructured the company to lower costs and reduce GE’s huge debt burden. GE has stated that it's set to reduce its debt by $75 billion by the end of 2021.

GE CEO Larry Culp plans to continue as CEO and chairman of the aviation company while also serving as non-executive chairman of the healthcare company. The new GE expects to retain a 19.9 percent position in the healthcare company. GE estimates a one-time $2 billion charge from separation, transition, and operating expenses associated with the plan, as well as tax costs of about $500 million.

On Nov. 9, GE announced plans to break up into three public companies focused on healthcare, energy, and aviation, respectively. A tax-free spin-off of the healthcare unit is planned for early 2023. The renewable energy, fossil-fuel power, and digital units will combine to form a single energy-focused business with a tax-free spin-off targeted in 2024. After the spin-offs, the aviation-focused company will retain the GE name.

GE stock’s forecast

According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price for GE stock is $115.71, which is 4 percent above its current price. Among the 15 analysts tracking GE, nine recommend "buy" and six recommend "hold." None recommend selling. Their highest target price of $136 is 22 percent above the stock's current price, while their lowest target of $80 is 28 percent below.

On Nov. 9, Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase upgraded GE stock to "buy" from "hold," and raised its price target to $131 from $119. She upgraded the stock after updating her sum-of-the-parts valuation. According to The Fly, “DeBlase said she would rather be early given the amount of value that can be unlocked at GE.” RBC analyst Deane Dray believes the split could boost GE stock by 20 percent.

The issue with a lot of Spinoffs when they are announced is the 'deal risk'. $GE are scheduled to spin 2023. There will be a lot of earnings and market movements until then. The ultimate value creation (if any) will depend on the break up dynamics, cash, debt and distribution. — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) November 9, 2021