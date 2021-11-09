Is GE Breaking Up? Plans to Split Into Three Companies by 2024

General Electric, one of the most iconic businesses in the U.S., announced plans to split into three distinct and publicly traded companies. Currently, GE trades on the NYSE as “GE.” The company plans to shift its strategy by creating three companies in the areas of aviation, healthcare, and energy .

CEO Larry Culp said, “We are putting our technology expertise, leadership, and global reach to work to better serve our customers.” The division is the latest in a series of moves to shed debt and restructure GE’s business. The one-time expenses for the split are estimated at about $2 billion , according to a company press release.

GE stock split

Unlike a traditional stock split, in which a company increases its number of outstanding shares to make individual shares more affordable, GE is splitting into three unique companies. The company will conduct tax-free spin-offs of the healthcare and energy segments.

Source: GE

Moving away from a conglomerate structure, GE is shifting from being a “massive behemoth that dominated electricity, lighting, aviation, television, radio, music, appliances, finance and health care," reported CNN Business.

GE completed a reverse stock split on July 30. It was a 1-for-8 ratio of the company’s common stock, converting every eight shares of the company prior to the split into one share.

The company intends to keep GE as the aviation arm of the company. Culp intends to stay on as CEO and chairman of the new GE. The healthcare segment is expected to spin off in early 2023, while the renewable energy and power business will follow in 2024.

Culp said, “By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employees.”

GE’s press release about the split discussed the expectations that this move will help the company to reduce debt, strengthen liquidity, and improve cash management.