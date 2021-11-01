Wind Farm Stocks for Investors to Know About in 2021

Due to its investments in ScottishPower's onshore wind farms, Amazon stock gives a limited amount of exposure to the industry.

The amount that Amazon invested into the company hasn't been disclosed, but a 50-megawatt onshore wind farm usually costs around $65 million in wind turbines alone based on a $1.3 million per megawatt estimate. Given Amazon's $1.68 trillion market cap, the wind farm exposure is limited, although the company has supported numerous other wind projects domestically and abroad.