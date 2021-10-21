Riding the Eco-Wave with Climate Tech Stocks

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is the global leader in wind and solar energy. That trend is set to continue, with plenty of signed agreements on the company's docket. By 2023, NextEra plans to increase its EPS by 6–8 percent. Those sweet earnings are also expected to grow by 10 percent annually at least through next year. NEE shares are up 13.35 percent year-to-date, and experts project long-term growth.