Biden Administration Plans To Expand Offshore Wind Farms off U.S. Coasts

One reason to invest now in the offshore wind sector is that the federal government and several coastal states are prioritizing this form of renewable energy. The government plans to hold up to seven offshore lease sales by 2025 in the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of Maine, as well as off the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina, California, Oregon, and the mid-Atlantic states. Biden also plans to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 78 million tons and create tens of thousands of new jobs.