Climate Change Arena Completes 3-Year Renovation, Ready for the Public

Billionaire Jeff Bezos doesn’t own Climate Pledge Arena, but Amazon does have the naming rights to the venue in Seattle. Amazon decided not to name the arena after itself.

“Instead of naming it after Amazon, we’re calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” Bezos said in a statement last year. “We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action.”