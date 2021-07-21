Who Owns the NHL Seattle Kraken? Meet Billionaire David Bonderman

David Bonderman resigns from Uber board after making joke about women at company event on sexual harassment https://t.co/BM09jFgZZo

In June 2017, Bonderman resigned from the board of Uber after a staff meeting in which he made a sexist remark after fellow board member Arianna Huffington. He cited data that having one woman on a board often leads to another woman on that board.

“Actually, what it shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking,” Bonderman responded, according to The New York Times.