Biden May Not Be Able To Reach Emission Reduction Goals by 2030

Let’s be clear: the Build Back Better budget must meaningfully address climate change. I’m open to different approaches, but I cannot support a bill that won’t get us where we need to be on emissions. There are 50 Democratic senators. Every one of us is needed get this passed.

Manchin's opposition is big not only because he's going against the grain, but also because he's the head of the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Meanwhile, he lives in West Virginia, which produces the second-largest amount of coal of any U.S. state.

According to Manchin's remarks, he finds it unnecessary for the government to reward companies for something they're already doing. "Makes no sense to me at all for us to take billions of dollars and pay utilities for what they're going to do as the market transitions," he said about the issue.