Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level in Quinnipiac Poll

Joe Biden entered the White House as a popular figure in American politics. Biden’s Day 1 approval rating of 53 percent was much higher than departing Donald Trump's approval rating of 38.7 percent. However, the honeymoon period seems to be over, and Biden’s approval rating has dropped to a new low.

Biden’s ratings have fallen over the last few months because of waning support for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Several Republicans have called for Biden to resign after 13 American military personnel died in Afghanistan. Why is Biden’s popularity going down, and will he resign ?

Joe Biden's approval ratings by state

Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 38 percent, according to Quinnipiac’s latest national poll results released on Oct. 6, 2021. That’s down from 42 percent three weeks prior and from a peak of 50 percent in mid-Feb. 2021. Whereas the Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with an all-time low approval rating, FiveThirtyEight's analysis of different surveys indicates it stands at 44 percent.

While Biden remains extremely popular among Democrats—around 80 percent approve of his job performance—his approval rating among Republicans and independents, who make up the majority of the sample, has plummeted to 4 and 32 percent, respectively, according to Quinnipiac.

According to a Civiqs poll, the president's approval numbers in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas are 10 points or more below his disapproval ratings. ​The largest gap in Biden’s ratings—26 percent—is in Texas. Trump defeated Biden in Texas by 5 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. The next-largest gap is in Georgia, at 25 percent.

