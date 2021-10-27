Should You Buy Fluence Energy's IPO Stock?

Investors have made huge profits with renewable energy stocks amid climate concerns. Although Fluence has a bright future with the transition to clean energy, its finances don’t look great. For the nine months through June 2021, the company’s loss increased year-over-year to $75 million from $45 million. However, the good news is that its sales are growing. The company estimates that its revenue increased as much as 25 percent to nearly $700 million in the 12 months through Sept. 2021.