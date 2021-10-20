Energy Storage Provider Fluence Energy Plans To Go Public on the Nasdaq

Fluence Energy, a company enabling the global transition to clean energy through its storage services, has set the official terms for its coming IPO . In addition to offering energy storage, the company offers digital applications to facilitate renewables and storage.

When Fluence Energy goes public, it plans to trade on the Nasdaq. The pricing terms have not yet been set, but the company expects to price the offering in the last week of Oct. 2021. Fluence leaders are likely hoping to capitalize on the current environmental trends and grow along with other clean energy stocks .

Fluence Energy's company history

AES and Siemens launched Fluence Energy in 2018. The company’s stated mission is “to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way we power our world.” Fluence focuses on energy storage solutions to help drive the global clean energy transition, along with digital applications related to renewables and storage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fluence Energy Facebook

Currently the company has 150 energy storage products in 24 countries and territories. Fluence Energy says its customers include AusNet Services, Statkraft, San Miguel Corporation, AES, and Siemens. Its target customers include major utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial businesses.

Article continues below advertisement

The company says that it has the “largest deployed fleet of energy storage products of any company.” Its headquarters are in the D.C. Metro area, though it has sales offices and representatives at other locations around the globe.

Some awards and recognition the company has garnered include: The CREF (Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum) 2018 Industry Award.

Navigant Research #1 Global Energy Storage System Integrator 2019.

#3 in Energy Sector for Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2019.

2020 Green Power Leadership Awards: International Green Power Market Development.

S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2020 Finalist.

Guidehouse’s #1 Utility-Scale Energy Storage Systems Integrator.

Article continues below advertisement