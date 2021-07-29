Should You Buy or Sell GE Stock Ahead of the 1:8 Reverse Split?

General Electric (GE) announced a reverse stock split that will come into effect on July 30. The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 2. The stock has outperformed the markets in 2021 — so, what’s the forecast for GE stock in 2021 and should you buy or sell before the reverse stock split ?

While GE has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, the long-term picture has not been good for the stock. GE shares have fallen 58 percent over the last five years. The stock has delivered a negative CAGR of 3.3 percent over the last 10 years.

GE has been taking several measures to deleverage and has been exiting non-core assets under CEO Larry Culp. From too much diversification, the company now wants to focus on some key businesses.

In 2017, Warren Buffett , who usually has “diamond hands,” also exited GE stock. He invested in the company at the height of the global financial crisis in October 2008. However, the Oracle of Omaha sold the shares after almost nine years. Later, he advised the company to deleverage.

As for GE, neither is the case. Nevertheless, despite being an industrial powerhouse with a market cap in excess of $100 billion, GE stock trades in the low teens, which looks unbecoming for the company. That said, while the reverse stock split would inflate the stock price, it doesn't change anything fundamentally for the company.

Usually, companies do a reverse stock split when their stock price falls too low and falls below the minimum listing threshold. Also, like Ashford Hospitality (AHT) recently did, companies do a reverse stock split to escape the tag of penny stock, which the SEC classifies as the stock price below $5.

GE stock forecast

GE has a median target price of $15, according to the estimates compiled by CNN Business, which implies an upside of 12.8 percent over the next 12 months. The stock has 13 buy and eight hold ratings.

On July 28, Citi reiterated its buy rating on GE stock. “With Aviation end markets continuing to show signs of recovery underway, we see increasing visibility to ongoing growth runway for GE in ’21 and beyond and are also encouraged by upside revenue/profitability in Power vs. our model that we view as a good sign that long-term operational improvements in the business appear to be gaining traction,” it said in its release.

GE aviation unit swings to a profit, revenue up 10% to $4.84B in "early signs of recovery." $GE stock up nearly 4% premarket. Big customer Boeing $BA reports tomorrow a.m. — Leslie Josephs (@lesliejosephs) July 27, 2021

