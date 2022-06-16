Here’s What Could Happen If Robinhood Goes Bankrupt

Bankruptcy may sound awfully corporate, but if a company like Robinhood goes bankrupt, it would have real implications for users. In May, major crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) disclosed that “because custodially held crypto assets may be considered to be the property of a bankruptcy estate, in the event of a bankruptcy, the crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers could be subject to bankruptcy proceedings and such customers could be treated as our general unsecured creditors.” Robinhood, which also plays the crypto game, could maintain similar terms.