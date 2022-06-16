What Will Happen to Revlon Stock After Company Files for Bankruptcy

One driving factor in Revlon’s success may be its subsidiaries. Revlon owns five companies, including Elizabeth Arden and Cutex. With a slew of obstacles yet to overcome, the company must make some serious changes. Investors will be watching REV stock over the next year or more as the repayment plan forges ahead. So far, the company has shown no signs of delisting, but a public-to-private transaction in the future wouldn't be out of the ordinary.