Public.com Is a Legit Commission-Free Investing App

Another thing that differentiates these two platforms is their revenue streams. Robinhood and many other brokers such as eToro, Webull, M1 Finance, and Stash all receive PFOF (payment for order flow). In fact, this is one of the largest revenue earners for them. PFOF is a controversial practice in which brokers send trade orders to market makers. Critics argue that this practice leads to inferior prices for investors. Public.com doesn't take payment for order flow.