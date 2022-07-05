Jeff Bezos Slammed Biden Over Tweet About Gas Prices

Bezos, worth $133 billion as of July 5, wasn’t the only one flaunting the opinion that Biden’s statement is misdirection. A partner at venture capital firm Benchmark and fellow billionaire Bill Gurley responded to Bezos’ tweet, stating, “I totally agree with this. Whatever your politics is, we cannot ignore the past three hundred years of economic research and understanding. People argue they are on the side of 'science.' Let’s use the education we all have. Please.”