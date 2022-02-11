Scam Alert: Not All VeeFriends Accounts and Emails Are Legitimate

VeeFriends is a collection of NFTs created by media personality Gary Vaynerchuck, or Gary Vee. Since the launch of the collection, VeeFriends has reached a floor price of 13.24 ETH (or $39,632) and its total volume traded was 40.7K ETH (or $121,839,566) as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Based on these figures, it’s safe to say Gary Vee’s NFT collection has struck gold.