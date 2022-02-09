Watch Out for Scam IRS Texts This Tax Season, a “Prime Period” for Identify Theft

If you receive an unsolicited, suspicious, or unexpected text message claiming to be from the IRS, a state tax agency, or another entity in the tax community, do not click links or open attachments in the message, the IRS says. And if that message claims to be from the IRS or a related program, you can email a screenshot of the message to phishing@irs.gov along with the date and time (including time zone) the text message was received and the phone number to which the text message was sent.