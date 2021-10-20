What the New Bitcoin ETFs Could Mean for UMA’s Price

At 70 percent below its peak, UMA could be a bargain. If you want to add it to your crypto portfolio, you can buy it on Coinbase with the U.S. dollar. Gemini, Bittrex, Bitstamp, and HitBTC also support U.S. dollar purchases of UMA. Alternatively, you can buy UMA with Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether on Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, and KuCoin.