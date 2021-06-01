Top Crypto Games That Pay You Money

For most people, buying and playing a video game requires you to spend money. However, thanks to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, we're seeing a new generation of games that pay you simply for playing them. That might sound hard to believe, but a number of games have popped up recently that offer cryptocurrency rewards to their players.

Just so we're clear, you won't be making enough to earn a full-time living by playing these games. However, some players have done well for themselves, especially games that are involved in the NFT (non-fungible token) market. There's also a wide variety of genres out there, so regardless of what you like, there's probably already a crypto game out there that suits your tastes. Here are just a few of the most popular games.