Get Over AMC and GME, EEGI Could Be the Hottest Reddit Stock

Reddit stocks have made waves in 2021. Retail traders have triggered a short squeeze in many stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop. While stocks pumped by WallStreetBets have fallen from their peaks, with the exception of AMC, they are still up significantly for the year. Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) is another Reddit name and it's up 7,300 percent YTD. Is it too late to buy EEGI stock or is this penny name a pump and dump?