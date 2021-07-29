Tilray (TLRY) Stock Rises on Q4 Earnings Beat, Good Pick for Investors

TLRY stock is a good buy based on its attractive valuations and strong growth outlook. In the fourth quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $3.3 million compared to a cash burn of $28.3 million a year ago. Tilray has realized $35 million in cost synergies from the Aphria transaction and intends to meet its target of around $80 million within 18 months of closing. The company intends to increase its Canadian market share from roughly 16 percent now to 30 percent by 2024.