Tilray Stock Looks Like a Tempting Buy Now After the Fall

Analysts' action has been very divergent over the last few months. In June, Alliance Global Partners lowered TLRY’s target price, while CIBC downgraded it from overweight to neutral. However, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from neutral to outperform.

In May, Cowen and Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TLRY with a buy rating. Jefferies also double upgraded Tilray stock from underperform to buy and assigned a target price of $23.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett is optimistic about the Aphria-Tilray merger and called it the “perfect match.” He also referred to the company’s strong cost position and leading brands in Canada. He seemed bullish on the company’s prospects in Europe. “In Europe, the market is now picking up, while Tilray’s scale and Aphria’s unique German positioning make it perfectly suited to succeed,” Bennett said in his note.