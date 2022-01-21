Tania Speaks Turned 'Tragedy Into Triumph' Even Before 'Shark Tank'

When Speaks was just 17, she made TIME’s list of Most Influential Teens of 2018, alongside Greta Thunberg, Chloe Kim, Millie Bobby Brown, and other young luminaries.

The magazine hailed the success of Speaks’ company and her efforts bolstering the self-confidence of other bullied youth. In fact, as TIME noted, one child broke down into tears telling Speaks how much she helped them. “I treasure these moments,” Speaks told the magazine. “Every kid I can inspire is enough to keep me going.”