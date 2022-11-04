Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase

Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.

The cost of a Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ ad-free bundled subscription is still $19.99, but the company has plans for other price hikes this year. Subscribers to Hulu Live TV will see their costs increase on Dec. 8.