As the Talkspace Merger Approaches, HEC Stock Looks Like a Steal

On Jun. 18, HEC stock fell around 10 percent to close at $8.14, suggesting that investors are disappointed with the deal. The merger was approved by HEC shareholders on Jun. 17.

Talkspace is expected to close its business combination with HEC on Jun. 22. Its common stock and warrants will start trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “TALK” and “TALKW”, respectively, on Jun. 23. The companies previously expected the transaction to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021, but it was delayed.