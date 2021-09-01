SKLZ Stock Forecast: How High Can Skillz Go on Reddit Short Squeeze?

Mobile games platform Skillz (SKLZ) is the latest stock to make it to the “hall of frame” on Reddit group WallStreetBets. Currently, it's among the most popular names on the group, which is also reflecting in its price action. After the sharp gains on Aug. 31, the stock is also trading higher on Sep. 1. What’s the forecast for SKLZ stock amid the chatter of a short squeeze?

SKLZ went public in 2020 and capitalized on the massive investor appetite for new listings. The company opted for a SPAC merger to go public. It went on to hit a high of $46.30 in the first quarter of 2021 amid pumping from Reddit traders. However, like all other Reddit names, it tumbled thereafter. Currently, SKLZ trades at a premium of almost 20 percent to the SPAC IPO price.