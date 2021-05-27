Why Skale Coin Is Rising and When It Might Reach $10

Many altcoins with strong communities have target prices that fans want to see them reach. SKL coin is among them. The Skale community wants to see the token reach $10.

At the current price, the token will need to gain 1,500 percent to get there. The coin has gained 7 percent in the past month. If SKL can maintain a monthly growth rate of 10 percent from now on, it would require two years to reach the $10 price milestone, which means it could get there as early as 2023.