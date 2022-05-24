How to Spot a Sell-Off in the Stock Market Before It Occurs

A sell-off is when a significant amount of securities are sold within a brief period of time, and those security prices face a sharp decline. Sell-offs, also referred to as "panic selling," are typically the result of an event occurring that provokes a large group of investors to sell their shares out of panic. Sell-offs can occur with stocks, crypto, bonds, funds, and other types of assets. They can occur any time the market is open, even if the security is in a bullish market.