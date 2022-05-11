UST Stablecoin Fell to Nearly 60 Cents Tuesday — But Why?

Stablecoins were supposed to be a safe haven from the volatility of crypto prices, but now UST, one of the top stablecoins in the market, nearly fell by 50 percent. Why did Terra USD (UST) depeg from the dollar?

After falling to nearly 60 cents Tuesday, TerraUSD is recovering from its crash, now sitting around a price of $90.78. However, with the coin still far from being worth a dollar, traders wonder if this is the end of UST’s run as a top stablecoin.