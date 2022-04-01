Withholding Taxes From Social Security Checks Is Optional — Pros and Cons

There are ways that you can avoid an underpayment penalty on social security benefits. You can choose to file Form W-4V with the Social Security Administration requesting a percentage of your monthly benefit to be withheld. You can have 7 percent, 10 percent, 12 percent, or 22 percent of your monthly benefit withheld for taxes, and only these percentages are allowed to be withheld. Flat dollar amounts aren't accepted. You’ll have to fill out Form W-4V and mail it to your closest SSA office.